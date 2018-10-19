Kyle Edmund into semi-finals of European Open

Kyle Edmund is into the last four in Antwerp where he will face Richard Gasquet

Kyle Edmund remains on track for a maiden ATP Tour title after a thigh injury forced his opponent Ilya Ivashka to withdraw from their European Open quarter-final.

Edmund has risen to a career-high 14 in the world rankings on the back of a year that has seen him reach his first Grand Slam semi-final in Australia, take over from Andy Murray as the British no 1 and register a first ATP Tour final.

Seeded first in Antwerp, Edmund has played just one match to reach the last four, beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas in their second round match on Thursday.

The 23-year-old was scheduled to play the last match on Friday but Belarusian qualifier Ivashka was forced to bring his own run at the tournament to a premature end.

It means Edmund, a quarter-finalist in Shanghai last week, will now line-up against France's former world no 7 Richard Gasquet in Saturday's semi-final hoping for a place in his second singles final of the year.

And the omens may be in Edmund's favour as he beat Gasquet in straight sets in Marrakech in April to reach the final where he went on to lose to Pablo Andujar at the Grand Prix Hassan II.

Gasquet, however, can point to a semi-final victory over Edmund in this very tournament two years ago on his way to the title.

The fourth seed saved a match point in the decisive tie-break against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff before securing the win, while in the other semi-final sixth seed Gael Monfils will play second seed Diego Schwartzman.

