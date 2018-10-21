Kyle Edmund beats Richard Gasquet to reach European Open final

Kyle Edmund will bid for his first ATP Tour title on Sunday

Kyle Edmund will face Gael Monfils in the European Open final after the British No 1 saw off Richard Gasquet in straight sets on Saturday.

Edmund, the top seed at the tournament in Antwerp, defeated fourth-seeded Frenchman Gasquet 6-3 6-4 in an hour and 16 minutes.

Gasquet's compatriot Monfils, the sixth seed, had earlier beaten Argentina's second-seeded Diego Schwartzmann 6-3 6-4.

Edmund is looking to secure his first ATP title.

The 23-year-old, who had been handed a walkover into the last four when his scheduled quarter-final opponent Ilya Ivashka was forced to withdraw with a thigh injury, broke Gasquet in the second game of the first set en route to going 3 0 up.

The second set then saw him break in the third as he wrapped up the win.