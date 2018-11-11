Roger Federer unhappy with umpire after Kei Nishikori defeat at ATP Finals

Roger Federer bemoaned a code violation handed by umpire Damian Steiner after the six-time ATP Finals champion suffered a surprise defeat to Kei Nishikori at London’s O2 Arena.

The world No 3, seeded second due to Rafael Nadal's injury-enforced absence, fell to a 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 defeat - his first ever straight-sets defeat at the round-robin stage of the tournament.

Federer appeared agitated during the match and was handed a warning by Steiner for hitting a ball into the crowd, while there was a further disagreement over a challenge during the opening stages of the second set.

I thought what was his argument, why the warning? Roger Federer

When asked whether he was unhappy with the umpire, Federer said in his post-match duties: "I was, just because I thought what was his argument, why the warning?

"But nothing more than that. He thought I was angry. I wasn't. Now I'm angry because I lost, but I wasn't, so...

"He knows me very well apparently, or he thought so."

Federer is targeting a record-extending seventh title at the prestigious tournament but suggested that his pre-tournament practice, described as "a bit all over the place" due to playing at different venues may have been a factor.

When asked for his assessment of his performance, he said: "I felt we both struggled throughout the first set.

"You could tell it was sort of a first round. I had my chances maybe a bit more than he did.

"Then I started to feel better in the second set. I think we both did. The level went up. Unfortunately I couldn't keep the lead that I got early.

"That was important at the end. That was the key of the match, that sort of 10-minute swing at the end of the first until maybe 1-1 in the second."

Roger Federer suffered only his third defeat against Kei Nishikori in 10 meetings

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who has now lost his last five matches against top 10 opposition, denied his decision to opt for a reduced schedule in 2018 had increased the pressure to impress at certain tournaments during the year.

"I used to play exactly this schedule for about 15 years, this last second part of the season," Federer added. "It's just that the clay has been less. Other than that, I don't see a major difference.

"I want to do well at every tournament. I think fans know that. Tournament directors know that. I know it. My team knows it.

Federer will next face Dominic Thiem, who lost against Kevin Anderson on Sunday

"I don't think I'm playing worse because of it. I think I've had that pressure not going out early most of my career. Once I became world No 1 anyways. Once you've been a former world No 1, you always have that for the rest of your career, for every guy.

"I'm happy how I played this season. I didn't feel like playing less was a problem, if that's what it was."

Federer will play Dominic Thiem, who lost to Kevin Anderson in his opening singles match on Tuesday, trailing the head-to-head against the Austrian 2-1.

