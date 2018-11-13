Roger Federer's four-year-old kids begin tennis careers

Roger Federer is currently competing at the ATP Finals in London

Roger Federer has confirmed that his four-year-old sons Leo and Lenny have been playing tennis "for a few years now".

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, widely regarded as one of the best in the history of the game, is currently competing at the season-ending ATP Finals at The O2 in London.

Federer, 37, fell to defeat in his opening match against Japan's world No 9 Kei Nishikori and faces Dominic Thiem - live on Sky Sports Arena - later on Tuesday night in Group Lleyton Hewitt.

"They're only four, yes, but they've played for a few years now," the Swiss said of his four-year-old twin sons.

"We roll the ball and hit it along the ground. The ball can bounce a bit more and they can whack it over the net sometimes."

Federer also has another pair of twins, nine-year-old girls Charlene and Myla, who he confirmed have also taken up tennis.

"The girls also play a little bit. Actually we like them to play a bit because all the friends we have and their kiddies, they all play tennis and it would be a shame if my kids are the only ones who wouldn't play tennis.

"I want them to do sports because I think it's a great education, it's good to be out there and healthy."

