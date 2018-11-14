Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares reach semi-finals at ATP Finals

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares are the first players to qualify for the last four

Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares have clinched their place in the ATP Finals doubles semi-finals for the third straight year.

Murray and Soares ran out 6-4 6-3 winners against Colombian pair Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah on Tuesday to ensure their progress with a match to spare.

The duo defeated Michael Venus and Raven Klaasen in their opening match on Sunday, meaning they can no longer be caught in Group Llodra Santoro.

"We're really happy to win," Murray said. "Really happy to get through to the semi-finals with a match still to go.

"I think it is important to kind of maintain the level of performance that we've had the first couple matches. I think winning keeps the confidence going."

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares have won three ATP titles this season

With the absence of Andy Murray and Kyle Edmund in the singles, brother Jamie is Britain's sole representation at the season-ending event at The O2.

Seeded fourth, Murray and Soares face seventh-seeds Alexander Peya and Nikola Mektic - live on Sky Sports Arena - in their final group match at 12pm on Thursday.

