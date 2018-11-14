Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares reach semi-finals at ATP Finals
Duo return to action on Sky Sports Arena at 12pm on Thursday
By Liam Grace
Last Updated: 14/11/18 1:38pm
Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares have clinched their place in the ATP Finals doubles semi-finals for the third straight year.
Murray and Soares ran out 6-4 6-3 winners against Colombian pair Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah on Tuesday to ensure their progress with a match to spare.
The duo defeated Michael Venus and Raven Klaasen in their opening match on Sunday, meaning they can no longer be caught in Group Llodra Santoro.
Live Tennis: ATP World Tour Finals
November 15, 2018, 12:00pm
Live on
"We're really happy to win," Murray said. "Really happy to get through to the semi-finals with a match still to go.
"I think it is important to kind of maintain the level of performance that we've had the first couple matches. I think winning keeps the confidence going."
With the absence of Andy Murray and Kyle Edmund in the singles, brother Jamie is Britain's sole representation at the season-ending event at The O2.
Seeded fourth, Murray and Soares face seventh-seeds Alexander Peya and Nikola Mektic - live on Sky Sports Arena - in their final group match at 12pm on Thursday.
