Andy Murray admits he is still suffering from hip pains ahead of Brisbane International

Andy Murray is set to return to action in Brisbane, which starts on New Year's Eve

Britain's Andy Murray admits he is still suffering from hip pains but feels playing matches will help him in his recovery ahead of the Brisbane International.

Murray will be part of the main draw, which starts on Monday, courtesy of his protected ranking.

Currently ranked No 256 in the world, the Scot called a halt to his season in October to rest and strengthen his hip which had required surgery nearly 12 months ago, but he has aired cautious hope as he prepares for his first tournament of the new season.

I would just like to get through the tournaments and feel like I am able to compete and not be restricted by my hip. Andy Murray

"I still have some pain in my hip but I need to play matches and see how it feels when I am able to play three, four, five matches in a row and take it from there," Murray said.

"Last year when I came here it was tough, I was struggling quite a lot. It definitely feels a bit better than it did coming here last year. I've always loved playing here.

"I'm in a better place than I was a few months ago."

The 31-year-old will be hopeful of a kind draw, with world No 2 Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios potential early opponents, but Murray's priority will be getting matches under his belt for now.

"I would just like to get through the tournaments and feel like I am able to compete and not be restricted by my hip," Murray said when asked what his aims were over the next few weeks in Australia.

Murray began his preparations yesterday by practising with US Open champion Naomi Osaka, and wrote a post on Instagram, saying: "Thanks for the hit today @naomiosakatennis I think you missed about 2 balls in 30 minutes... and also for the advice on Japanese."

Osaka replied on her Instagram page: "I don't know why you let me hit with you but thank you!"

