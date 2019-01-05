Roberto Bautista Agut wins Qatar Open title against Tomas Berdych

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut raises the trophy in Doha

Roberto Bautista Agut followed up his shock victory over world No 1 Novak Djokovic by lifting the Qatar Open title on Saturday.

The Spaniard, ranked 24 in the world, ground out a hard-fought victory in three sets against the Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych, winning 6-4 3-6 6-3 in the final for his ninth career title and his first in Doha.

"It's been a fantastic week for me," he said immediately after his triumph. "Today it was not easy to manage all the emotions I had on court."

Wildcard Berdych threatened to break back but squandered two points on Bautista Agut's serve in the seventh game.

"Roberto was too good, so well done for the title today, but I am happy for the week," said Berdych, whose 2018 season was blighted by a back injury.

World No 6 Kevin Anderson of South Africa won the battle of giants against Ivo Karlovic to clinch the Maharashtra Open title in Pune.

"Firstly want to congratulate Ivo for a great week. What you are doing is truly inspirational and great to see you playing this kind of tennis," Anderson said of Karlovic.

"It was really close, it could have gone either way. Obviously very, very pleased to have gone one step further than last year."

