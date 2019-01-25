Kyle Edmund out of Rotterdam and Marseille due to injury

Kyle Edmund was knocked out in the first round of the Australian Open by Tomas Berdych

Kyle Edmund has pulled out of tournaments in Rotterdam and Marseille next month because of a knee injury.

The British No 1 withdrew from the Sydney International earlier this month with a left knee problem, and was hampered during a heavy first-round loss to Tomas Berdych at the Australian Open.

Edmund had hoped to return to action at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam starting on February 11, but has been forced to miss that and the following week's event in Marseille.

