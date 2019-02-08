Roger Federer says 'ranking is no longer really the priority' for him as he chases titles

Roger Federer says his priorities have shifted

Roger Federer has admitted that "good health" and "winning tournaments" are all his is concerned with now that he is 37 years old.

The Swiss legend has said he would rather be a contender at Grand Slams than battling Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal to be world No 1.

Federer saw his bid for a seventh title at Melbourne Park and record-extending 21st major crushed last month by up-and-coming Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last 16.

But having already become the ATP's oldest world No 1 last year, he has since slipped to sixth in the rankings.

Speaking at a launch for the Laver Cup, which is being held in Geneva from September 20-22, Federer says his priorities have shifted.

As long as I say I can win a Grand Slam as I did two years ago with a world ranking of 17, everything is in place. Roger Federer

"For me the ranking, at 37 years old, is no longer really the priority. But the idea for me is to be in good health, to know that I can win tournaments, to know that I can beat them (Djokovic and Nadal), and after that it is a pleasure," he said.

"As soon as you feel that you have no chance and all, then it's a problem. Even if my ranking goes down further, it's not a problem for me.

"As long as I say I can win a Grand Slam as I did two years ago with a world ranking of 17, everything is in place. I prefer to be ranked 17th than third and not win a Grand Slam or tournament."

Federer (L) and Team Europe skipper Bjorn Borg pose on the black court in Geneva

Federer plans to play the Dubai Championships in February and Masters events in Indian Wells and Miami in March before deciding which tournaments he would play in the lead-up to the French Open.

