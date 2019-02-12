Great Britain handed Fed Cup home draw against Kazakhstan

Johanna Konta, Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan and captain Anne Keothavong will all get a chance to play on home soil once again

Great Britain have been handed a home draw against Kazakhstan in the Fed Cup for their World Group II play-off, set for April.

Captain Anne Keothavong was desperately hoping for another home tie and got her wish in Tuesday's draw.

After waiting 26 years for their first home tie, GB won all four of their Europe/Africa Zone Group 1 play-off matches at the University of Bath without dropping a single rubber to make progress to the next stage, including a drama-filled win over Serbia on Saturday.

It’s a hooommeeee tieeeeee 🇬🇧 🇬🇧 — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) February 12, 2019

Johanna Konta recovered from collapsing midway through her singles match with Aleksandra Krunic to seal Britain's victory after Katie Boulter had put them 1-0 up.

April's event will be their fifth World Group II play-off since 2012, with the previous four ties having all been away from home.

They are now one win away from reaching World Group II for the first time since 1993, but Kazakhstan have world No 43 Yulia Putintseva and No 96 Zarina Diyas in their ranks. British No 1 Konta is currently ranked 39.

Keothavong told the LTA website: "Words cannot describe how happy we are to be drawn at home playing Kazakhstan in April.

"We all saw last week the fantastic atmosphere home fans create and the role they play in lifting our players beyond their limits.

"This will be something for everyone to look forward to and I hope the team can do their part to inspire more people to take up the game."

The Copper Box Arena in London has been tipped to stage the play-off, set for the weekend of April 20-21.

We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.