Novak Djokovic's magic night out

He is world No 1, and has 15 Grand Slam titles to his name, so Novak Djokovic is quite capable of serving up some magic of his own.

But the 31-year-old Serb was on the receiving end of a trick or two himself at the Laureus World Sports Awards where he was named sportsman of the year on Monday.

Wild cards rarely give Djokovic any trouble but he was in for a surprise when the in-house magician asked him to get involved with an illusion which involved throwing a pack of playing cards high into the air.

Click on the video to watch the US Open, Wimbledon and Australian Open champion meet his match.