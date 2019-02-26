Katie Boulter makes winning start at Mexican Open

Katie Boulter made a winning start at the Mexican Open

British hope Katie Boulter got off to a winning start at the Mexican Open, beating qualifier Conny Perrin 6-4 7-5.

The 22-year-old, currently ranked 85th in the world, came good when it mattered as she set up a tie with either Sofia Kenin or Rebecca Peterson in the next round.

The first set went with serve until the 10th game, when Boulter carved out a 40-0 lead as the Swiss served to save the set.

She failed to convert on her first break, and set, point, but converted with the second.

The second followed the same theme but Boulter was able to edge in front and had match point at 5-5, though Perrin held firm to serve out the game.

Two games later and the tie was settled, Boulter converting her second match point to secure the win in one hour and 26 minutes.

Sixth seed Maria Sakkari was the biggest casualty of the day as the Greek suffered a 7-5 4-6 6-0 defeat at the hands of Monica Puig.

We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.