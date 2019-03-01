Roger Federer to play Stefanos Tsitsipas in Dubai final

Roger Federer beat Borna Coric to reach Saturday's final in Dubai

Roger Federer is one win away from his 100th ATP Tour title after reaching the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Federer, who is also chasing a record eighth title in Dubai, eased past sixth-seeded Croatian Borna Coric 6-2 6-2 in just 67 minutes to make Saturday's final.

The 37-year-old Swiss is looking to become the second man in the professional era to reach 100 tour-level tournament titles, joining Jimmy Connors, who won 109

He will also get a chance to exact revenge for his Australian Open last-16 defeat when he meets rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is on course for back-to-back titles

Tsitsipas remains on course for back-to-back titles after beating Gael Monfils.

The 20-year-old, who beat Federer en route to the Melbourne semi-finals in January, beat his French opponent 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-4) to continue his fine form in 2019.

"The whole match changed out of nowhere," Tsitsipas said. "I've improved since last year. Beating the big guys, big players, players that have been in the top 10, it means a lot.

"I wanted to get there at some point myself, and I made it today. I don't know, it's probably a special day for Greece."

Tsitsipas, who won the Open 13 in Marseille without dropping a set last week to secure the second title of his career, is now assured of a place in the world's top 10, where he will replace Marin Cilic.

