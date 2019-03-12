Alexander Zverev eliminated at Indian Wells after feeling unwell

1:17 Alexander Zverev suffered a shock third round defeat to German compatriot Jan-Lennard Struff at Indian Wells Alexander Zverev suffered a shock third round defeat to German compatriot Jan-Lennard Struff at Indian Wells

Alexander Zverev was eliminated at Indian Wells after feeling ill during his defeat to Jan-Lennard Struff.

Zverev, the world No 3, was handily beaten 6-3 6-1 by his fellow German, who is the world No 55.

The result came a day after Serena Williams was eliminated citing "extreme dizziness and extreme fatigue".

Anastasija Sevastova also blamed illness for her defeat to Anett Kontaveit. Sevastova withdrew at 5-0 behind with a "viral" condition.

Zverev said post-match: "I have been sick for a week. That hasn't changed unfortunately.

"I think I just got unlucky, got a virus somewhere and that's how it is.

"Now it's about getting healthy and about recovering and preparing myself for Miami, because Miami is a tournament I do well in."

Next up for 55th-ranked Struff will be Canadian 13th seed Milos Raonic, who had his hands full before prevailing against American qualifier Marcos Giron 4-6 6-4 6-4.

Novak Djokovic's third-round match against Philipp Kohlschreiber was suspended after just one game due to adverse weather.

Seventh seed Dominic Thiem beat Gilles Simon 6-3 6-1 while Croat Ivo Karlovic defeated Indian qualifier Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-3 7-6 (7-3).

World No 1 and defending champion Naomi Osaka beat Danielle Collins 6-4 6-2.

"In the first set I was just really flat-footed. I didn't feel like I was moving well at all," Osaka said. "Then I just tried to really hype myself up. My mindset was just to keep trying to get my feet moving and stay pumped up and positive."

Venus Williams has been showing showing vintage form

Venus Williams won 6-2 7-5 against Christina McHale but came from behind in both sets.

Williams is seeking her 50th career WTA Tour title in the desert, where she has never won the event. And at 38, she's showing vintage form.

"I don't really play that often, so when I do, I need to play well," she said. "It's extra motivation for me to play just a little bit better out there."



