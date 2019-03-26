Kyle Edmund loses to defending Miami Open champion John Isner

Kyle Edmund lost to defending Miami Open champion John Isner

British No 1 Kyle Edmund went down to defending Miami Open champion John Isner in two tight sets on Tuesday.

Edmund, who upset Canadian 12th seed Milos Raonic in the previous round, could not repeat the feat against the big American, going down 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-3) in one hour and 40 minutes.

Isner, now 33, won the biggest title of his career in this tournament a year ago, and he reached the quarter-finals to continue his quest to defend his title with a tie against world No 1 Novak Djokovic or Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.

Isner could face Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals

"Kyle is constantly improving. It's not that he's up and coming anymore, he's already here," Isner said of Edmund during his on-court interview with the ATP. "He was hurt after the Australian Open and came back to win a Challenger [at Indian Wells].

"He's been playing great and he's an incredible player. In my opinion, it's only a matter of time before he gets in the top 10."

Greek eight seed Stefanos Tsitsipas dispatched Leonardo Mayer 6-4 6-4, Canadian youngster Felix Auger Aliassime beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (7-4) 6-4, while Croatian 11th seed Borna Coric put an end to the Nick Kyrgios show, winning 4-6 6-3 6-2.

In the women's quarter-finals, Estonia's Anett Kontaveit rallied from 0-4 down in the deciding set to defeat Hsieh Su-Wei 3-6 6-2 7-5 and advance to the last four.

