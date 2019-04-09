Alexander Zverev makes winning start to his campaign at Grand Prix Hassan II in Morocco

Alexander Zverev came through against Denis Istomin in Marrakesh on Tuesday

World No 3 Alexander Zverev beat Denis Istomin in the first round of the Grand Prix Hassan II in Morocco.

The former French Open quarter-finalist won 6-4 6-4 in Marrakesh.

But former world No 7 Fernando Verdasco was an early casualty after losing to qualifier Adrian Menendez-Maceiras. The Spaniard recorded his first tour-level match win for 14 months by beating sixth seed Verdasco 5-7 6-2 6-2.

World No 103 Lorenzo Sonego lost five of his first service points but recovered in a 6-3 6-3 win over fifth seed Laslo Djere.

Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber recovered from 3-0 down in the first set and 4-1 in the second set to defeat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (7-4) 7-5.

Eighth seed Pierre-Hugues Herbert and fellow Frenchman Benoit Paire also opened their campaigns with victories.

Herbert struck 13 aces in a 6-7 (3) 6-4, 6-1 win over Italy's Thomas Fabbiano, while Paire won the final three games of his 3-6 6-4 7-5 victory over Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia.

The Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely secured an impressive 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 victory over second seed Fabio Fognini. It was his second straight win over the world No 18, nine months after beating Fognini at Wimbledon.

Robin Haas beat Malek Jaziri 6-3 6-4 and Pablo Andujar-Alba overcame Federico Delbonis in straight sets.

Germany's Antonia Lottner upset top seed Belinda Bencic

Antonia Lottner stunned top seed Belinda Bencic to win her first WTA match for 10 months in Switzerland.

The 22-year-old German qualifier, ranked 182 in the world - 160 places below Bencic - triumphed 7-5, 6-2 in the first round of the Ladies Open in Lugano.

Lottner will play the Czech Republic's world 101 Kristyna Pliskova after she overcame Ylena In-Albon.

Magdalena Frech lost to Rebecca Peterson 6-3 7-6 (7-2), while Stefanie Voegele beat Pauline Parmentier in straight sets.

Tamara Korpatsch was beaten by Timea Bacsinszky 6-0 6-2 and Evgeniya Rodina beat 16-year-old Clara Tauson 6-7 (2-7) 6-2 7-5. Vera Lapko beat Reka-Luca Jani 6-2 2-6 6-2 and world No 27 Carla Suarez-Navarro lost 3-6 6-3 6-4 to Polona Hercog.

Fiona Ferro beat Mandy Minella while Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova triumphed over Giulia Gatto-Monticone. Iga Swiatek also progressed in straight sets over Katarina Zavatska.

We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.