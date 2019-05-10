Simona Halep beats Belinda Bencic to reach Madrid Open final

Romania's Simona Halep will be aiming to move back to the top of the WTA rankings on Saturday

Simona Halep reached her fourth Madrid Open final after defeating Belinda Bencic on Friday.

The world No 3 overcame Bencic 6-2 6-7 (2-7) 6-0 and she will move back to the top of the WTA rankings with a win in Saturday's final against either Kiki Bertens or Sloane Stephens.

"It's a nice feeling to be back in the final of this special tournament. I'm really happy playing here," said Halep.

"In the second set in that tie break I was rushing too much. I lost control of it, but then I just calmed down, told myself I had to start the match again.

"I started to play smarter, opened the court more and became more aggressive."

Belinda Bencic appeared visibly emotional and drained as she failed to win a game in the deciding set

Two-time Madrid Open winner Halep produced a superb down-the-line shot to seal a vital break in the penultimate game before serving it out to win the set comfortably in 27 minutes.

Bencic reacted well at the start of the second set, playing more aggressively. She broke to go 3-1 up, but Halep battled back, earning a tie-break.

It was Bencic who rallied to win it comfortably and force a deciding set.

But the 22-year-old Swiss started to struggle on court and at three games down she appeared visibly emotional. Halep immediately broke for a 4-0 lead before she wrapped up the match with a bagel set.

We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.