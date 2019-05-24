Roger Federer can go far in French Open and is still among world's top five on clay, says Filip Dewulf

Roger Federer is back on clay this season

Roger Federer can still go far at the French Open, despite missing the last three editions of the tournament, according to Filip Dewulf.

Dewulf, who reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 1997, believes the Swiss legend is still one of the top five players in the world on clay, despite the fact Federer sat out the last two clay seasons altogether.

Asked about Federer's chances in Paris, the former world No 39 said: "I think he will go far in the tournament - to the semi-finals or something. It's unbelievable.

"For a very long time he was the second-best clay-court player in the world [after Rafael Nadal] so I don't think he lost that.

"Maybe [Novak] Djokovic passed him, but I think he is still top five on clay.

Filip Dewulf reached the 1997 French Open semi-finals

"He's such an unbelievable player, even at his age, he's playing so loose and he brings something different to the table and a lot of players aren't used to playing him because he really has a mad attacking game.

"He does things differently than other players so it's quite difficult to find a tactical plan against him, so he's going to use all that and I'm pretty sure he's going to go far in the tournament."

However, Dewulf believes Nadal is still best placed to win the tournament, which begins on Sunday.

He explained: "You have to think about Rafa.

"Maybe he didn't have the best clay-court season of his life but he won Rome so I think confidence-wise that will bring him up to the level that he likes and for me he is the player to beat."

Rafael Nadal is still the man to beat at Roland Garros

"I think Novak Djokovic [will be his main challenger] again, he had some troubles mid-season during Miami and Indian Wells but in the clay season he was back at it again.

"He is mentally somebody who can cope with the pressure that Rafa brings.

"I know the guys are getting old and the story is getting old but it's unbelievable they are still at the top at this age with all the young guys coming up, but still Rafa, Novak and Roger…"

Nadal comes up against Yannick Hanfmann in the first round, with Djokovic facing Hubert Hurkacz and Federer taking on Lorenzo Sonego.

But in terms of challenging the established order, Dewulf thinks 20-year-old Greek rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas could be the best bet.

"Off the top of the head, I think about Tsitsipas, he has quite an exciting game," said Dewulf.

"He grew up on clay so he really can play on it and he's had some good results on it.

"And [Dominic] Thiem of course. He's a bit older but he was playing really well, he beat Rafa in Barcelona and got that title.

"Then there's still a few other young guys like [Karen] Khachanov, [Daniil] Medvedev and [Frances] Tiafoe and probably there will be a few surprises this year."

Andy Murray is attempting a return at Wimbledon after a major operation

One man missing from Roland Garros is Andy Murray, with the three-time Grand Slam winner targeting a return to doubles action at Wimbledon in July following a potentially career-ending hip resurfacing operation in January.

Dewulf had nothing but praise for Murray's attitude, and said: "What really speaks out for me is the passion that he shows.

"Even at 32, even after so many injury problems, he tried to come back doing all that he does to get in shape and then feeling or seeing that he's not able to compete at the level he did, that must be mentally very tough.

"Still he goes for another operation and tries to come back another time.

"The guy has won enough, he has shown enough, he has got enough money and still he wants to come back just because he loves the game - that's something very nice."

