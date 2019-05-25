Cameron Norrie and Katie Swan experience mixed French Open fortunes

Cameron Norrie has managed to avoid a first-round encounter with Australia's Nick Kyrgios

Britain's Cameron Norrie and Katie Swan experienced mixed fortunes in the opening week of the French Open.

Australian Nick Kyrgios' late withdrawal with illness means Norrie now has a better chance of progressing against unknown French qualifier Elliot Benchetrit.

Norrie arrived in Paris at a career high of 41 in the world rankings.

Katie Swan has admitted to struggling with mental health over the past few months

The 23-year-old is now within touching distance of becoming the top-ranked British male - just 10 places below Kyle Edmund, who himself will be hoping to avoid a sixth consecutive defeat when he faces talented Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in the first round.

While Norrie received positive news there was heartbreak for Swan who was beaten by Slovakia's Kristina Kucova in the final qualifying round on Friday.

But after the defeat Swan revealed she had been struggling with mental health over the last few months.

However, the 20-year-old now believes she can head back to London with her "head held high".

In a post on Twitter, Swan said: "In the last six to eight months I have struggled a lot with my confidence on and off the court and also finding joy in what I'm doing for different reasons.

"I was so afraid of disappointing my family, team and all the people around supporting me and I lost a lot of belief in myself.

"Every match I lost I didn't just feel like a worse tennis player, but also less of a person.

"I decided to keep these thoughts to myself because I didn't want to be a burden for anyone and it's also very hard to open up about this.

"However, a couple of weeks ago I thought to myself this can go one of two ways. I can keep feeling down until I really can't take it anymore or I can actively try to change and improve things.

"I now realise the life of a tennis player isn't about pleasing people or showing your worth to them, it's about proving it to yourself."