Kyle Edmund and defending champion Marin Cilic bow out of Queen's Club

Kyle Edmund went down in straight sets to top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas

British No 1 Kyle Edmund and defending champion Marin Cilic bowed out of the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club on Thursday.

Edmund, the last remaining British singles hope, went down 6-3 7-5 to top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a match played over two days.

He was a set down and 3-3 in the second when rain caused the first-round match to be suspended on Wednesday evening.

Tsitsipas showed all his athleticism during his win against Edmund

Edmund gamely fended off six match points but Tsitsipas got lucky with the seventh, Hawk-Eye showing his backhand had just clipped the line to secure the win.

Greek youngster Tsitsipas will be back on court later in the afternoon to play his second-round match against Frenchman Jeremy Chardy.

Marin Cilic went out to Queen's Club debutant Diego Schwartzman

Defending champion Cilic failed to hit form and was sent tumbling out of the tournament in the second round.

The out-of-sorts Croatian lost in straight sets to Queen's Club debutant Diego Schwartzman.

Argentinian Schwartzman, 26, secured early breaks in both sets to wrap up a 6-4 6-4 victory, only his third career win on grass.

Simon says...”See you in the quarter-finals!” 👋🏻



The Frenchman has knocked out No.2 seed Kevin Anderson. #QueensTennis pic.twitter.com/iRZLfIrQY7 — Fever-Tree Championships (@QueensTennis) June 20, 2019

Second seed Kevin Anderson, who beat Britain's Cameron Norrie in round one, was sent packing in three sets by France's Gilles Simon.

The big-serving South African, last year's Wimbledon runner-up, has missed a chunk of the season through injury and it told as Simon ran out a 6-1 4-6 6-4 winner.

'Lazy' Kyrgios scolds himself for playing FIFA until 3am

Nick Kyrgios complains about a line call

Nick Kyrgios launched an expletive-ridden rant at umpire Fergus Murphy during his first-round match.

The Australian defeated Roberto Carballes Baena 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 but lost his temper after he claimed the Spaniard double-faulted on set point in the first set.

Kyrgios peers over a fence to watch the game on court one

Kyrgios said: "Bro you are taking the f****** p*** mate? The ball was this far out, no joke. No joke. What are you doing? It's so far long. What are you doing? Like, what are you actually doing up there? It was this far out. Bro, it's taking the p***. I refuse to play."

After Murphy issued a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct, Kyrgios continued his outburst.

"It couldn't have been further out. What are you doing? Jesus. Was that not out, the second serve? It's a joke, man. It's a serious joke," he said. "Like, your hat looks ridiculous, also. It's not even sunny."

The Australian maverick berated officials and threatened to walk off court

After winning the first set on a tie-break, Kyrgios was nearing victory when he hit a poor lob to gift Carballes Baena a point.

"So lazy, do something, so lazy you are," he muttered to himself. "You were playing FIFA until 3am, what do you expect?"

The world No 39 will face Felix Auger-Aliassime later on Thursday after the 18-year-old Canadian, who reached the final in Stuttgart last week, defeated former world No 3 Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 6-4.

Nicolas Mahut was given a code violation but he stayed cool to beat Stan Wawrinka

French qualifier Nicolas Mahut was given a warning after hitting a ball girl in the face with a stray serve during his second-round win over Stan Wawrinka.

Mahut, having just lost a service game, sent a practice serve back over the net, inadvertently hitting the young girl. She was reduced to tears and, after being comforted by Wawrinka, had to leave the court.

Mahut received a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct from umpire Mohamed Lahyani, but he gathered himself quickly to win the match 3-6 7-5 7-6 (2) to set up an all-French quarter-final with Simon.