Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal for the title?

Roger Federer will be chasing a ninth Wimbledon crown this summer

Roger Federer will bid for a ninth Wimbledon title, defending champion Novak Djokovic is looking for a fifth while home favourite Andy Murray, the 2013 and 2016 winner, will only feature in doubles following surgery.

The Wimbledon championships are just around the corner and all of the big stars will be back in town.

Here, we picks out the main contenders in the men's draw...

Roger Federer

Even at the age of 37, the Swiss maestro does not need too much oiling up

After Rafael Nadal's 12th French Open crown, can Federer make it nine at Wimbledon? He surprisingly exited at the quarter-final stage last year, despite having match points in his clash with Kevin Anderson. Federer's results in the Grand Slams are on the slide, having not made a final since the Australian Open last year, but even at 37, there are few players who can match him on grass.

He warmed up for the tournament by claiming his 10th Halle Open and his 102nd career title.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic will be defending his Wimbledon title

It was at Wimbledon 12 months ago that Djokovic ended what for him was a Grand Slam drought of just over two years and he did not look back, winning the US Open and Australian Open to return to the top of the world rankings.

He has won four times at the All England Club and will again be the player to beat.

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal is injury-free ahead of this year's tournament

It will be another year of heading to Wimbledon on the back of a French Open success for the Spaniard after his 12th Roland Garros triumph earlier this month.

The world No 2's knees have not been too keen on the transition from clay to grass in recent years, but his run to the semi-final last year - where he lost an epic five-set thriller with Djokovic - was his best performance at the All England Club since 2011.

Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev has yet to produce the goods on the Grand Slam stage

The 22-year-old German has been a constant source of frustration for those wanting to see the next generation finally try and topple the big three.

Away from the Grand Slams, Zverev is a match for anyone and has won some of the biggest titles, but he has struggled to transfer that into the best-of-five matches, as he is yet unable to get beyond the quarter-finals.

But he has the undoubted talent that makes it impossible to think some success is not too far away.

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada could cause some shocks at the All England Club

Still a baby of the game, at 18, the Canadian is the youngest member of the top 100 and he is only heading one way. His early-season results have catapulted him up the rankings, having made three tour finals, while he enjoyed deep runs at Indian Wells, Miami and Queen's Club.

He reached the quarter-finals of the junior event at Wimbledon in 2016 and has the athleticism to cause anyone trouble.