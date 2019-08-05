Dan Evans qualifies for the main draw of the Rogers Cup
Last Updated: 05/08/19 5:19pm
British No 2 Dan Evans has qualified for the main draw of the Rogers Cup in Montreal.
The 29-year-old defeated Spain's Marcel Granollers 6-3 6-3 in his second-round qualifier to book his place among the game's elite at one of the biggest tournaments on the ATP Tour.
Evans is currently 51st in the rankings and is closing in on the career-high mark of 41 he reached in March 2017.
Welcome to the #CoupeRogers main draw...— Coupe Rogers (@CoupeRogers) August 4, 2019
🇬🇧 Evans
🇧🇾 Ivashka
🇺🇸 Klahn
🇰🇷 Kwon
🇪🇸 Lopez
🇺🇸 Paul
🇦🇺 Tomic pic.twitter.com/1RtzTjWviX
Evans joins his countrymen Kyle Edmund and Cameron Norrie in the main draw. Edmund has been drawn against Washington finalist Nick Kyrgios while Norrie will take on Hungary's Marton Fucsovics.
There was disappointment for Heather Watson, though, at the equivalent WTA event in Toronto. The British No 2 lost her final qualifier 6-4 6-2 to Polish 18-year-old Iga Swiatek.
Johanna Konta is the only British player in the main draw, and the 13th seed will face Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska in her first match since her Wimbledon quarter-final loss to Barbora Strycova.