Dan Evans qualifies for the main draw of the Rogers Cup

Dan Evans is closing in on his career-high ranking

British No 2 Dan Evans has qualified for the main draw of the Rogers Cup in Montreal.

The 29-year-old defeated Spain's Marcel Granollers 6-3 6-3 in his second-round qualifier to book his place among the game's elite at one of the biggest tournaments on the ATP Tour.

Evans is currently 51st in the rankings and is closing in on the career-high mark of 41 he reached in March 2017.

Welcome to the #CoupeRogers main draw...



🇬🇧 Evans

🇧🇾 Ivashka

🇺🇸 Klahn

🇰🇷 Kwon

🇪🇸 Lopez

🇺🇸 Paul

🇦🇺 Tomic pic.twitter.com/1RtzTjWviX — Coupe Rogers (@CoupeRogers) August 4, 2019

Evans joins his countrymen Kyle Edmund and Cameron Norrie in the main draw. Edmund has been drawn against Washington finalist Nick Kyrgios while Norrie will take on Hungary's Marton Fucsovics.

There was disappointment for Heather Watson, though, at the equivalent WTA event in Toronto. The British No 2 lost her final qualifier 6-4 6-2 to Polish 18-year-old Iga Swiatek.

Johanna Konta is the only British player in the main draw, and the 13th seed will face Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska in her first match since her Wimbledon quarter-final loss to Barbora Strycova.