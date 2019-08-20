Chilean tennis player Juan Carlos Saez banned for eight years for match-fixing

Chilean tennis player Juan Carlos Saez has been banned for eight years for match-fixing.

The Tennis Integrity Unit has said that Saez refused to cooperate with its investigation and also failed to report "a corrupt approach" at a tournament.

Saez originally attracted the TIU's attention with evidence of unusual patterns on betting markets around his matches.

Saez, who reached a career-high ranking of 230, is currently 1,082nd in the world. The 28-year-old hasn't played a tournament since November.

According to the TIU, 12 players have been sanctioned so far in 2019 for various charges related to match-fixing and betting, along with one coach and one umpire. Others are suspended while under investigation.