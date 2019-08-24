Kevin Anderson withdraws from US Open due to knee injury

Kevin Anderson has not featured in a tournament since Wimbledon

Former finalist Kevin Anderson has withdrawn from the US Open due to a knee injury, tournament organisers said on Saturday.

The 33-year-old South African was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at Flushing Meadows in 2017 and to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon last year.

The US Tennis Association announced Anderson's withdrawal Saturday and said he would be replaced in the main draw by Paolo Lorenzi of Italy, who lost in qualifying.

Anderson hasn't played in a tournament since losing in the third round of Wimbledon in July.

He had been seeded No. 16 for the U.S. Open and could have faced defending champion Djokovic in the fourth round.