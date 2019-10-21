Kyle Edmund beaten in first round of Erste Bank Open in Vienna

Kyle Edmund suffered an eighth successive defeat hampering his chances of making Great Britain's Davis Cup team

Kyle Edmund slumped to an eighth successive loss on the ATP Tour as the former British No 1 was beaten by Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the first round of the Erste Bank Open.

Edmund, who was a notable absentee from the Great Britain squad for the Davis Cup finals named earlier on Monday, was beaten 3-6 6-3 6-4 by the third seed in Vienna.

GB captain Leon Smith only named four of his five-man team for Madrid earlier in the day, with Edmund and Cameron Norrie being given an extra couple of weeks to find some form.

However, after taking the first set, 24-year-old Edmund was outclassed by Berrettini to leave him without an ATP Tour win since early August.

