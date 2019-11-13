Bryan brothers to retire from tennis after 2020 season

The Bryan Brothers will bow out after the 2020 US Open

The most decorated men's doubles pairing of all-time Bob and Mike Bryan have announced they will retire from tennis following the conclusion of the 2020 US Open.

The 41-year-old American twins have won a total of 118 trophies over 25 seasons including all four Grand Slams, all nine ATP Masters 1000s, four ATP World Tour Finals titles and Olympic gold medal.

They hold the all-time record for number of Grand Slam title wins with 16 and spent 438 weeks, ending 10 seasons, as the World No. 1 team.

Bob and Mike are famous for their iconic chest-bump celebration

Bob Bryan said: "Mike and I chose to finish our 2019 season after the US Open, even knowing there was a strong chance we'd qualify for the ATP Finals.

"After much discussion, we decided that it would be best to rest our minds and strengthen our bodies in preparation for 2020 which will be our final season on the ATP Tour.



"For the last 21 years, we have been so grateful for the opportunity to live out our dreams of playing professional tennis. It has truly been a magical ride. However, we want to end this great ride while we're healthy and we can still compete for titles."



Mike Bryan added: "We are currently extremely motivated and excited going into our last season. We will enjoy and appreciate each moment we have while saying our goodbyes and giving thanks to the fans who have given us so much joy."

Bob Bryan and Andy Murray were the first sportsmen to successfully compete after hip resurfacing surgery

The pair also helped USA to the Davis Cup in 2007 and improved on their Olympic bronze medal at Beijing 2008 with a gold at London 2012.

Bob underwent career-saving right hip surgery in August 2018, while brother Mike paired up with fellow American Jack Sock, but a full recovery ensured The Bryans teamed up again for the 2019 season.

Bob was the first sportsperson to successfully come back to competing after hip resurfacing surgery, a procedure which inspired Andy Murray to revive his tennis career after threatening to retire in January 2019.