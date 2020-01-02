Nick Kyrgios pledges money for victims of Australia bushfires

Nick Kyrgios has pledged to donate $200 for every ace he hits this summer

Tennis player Nick Kyrgios has promised to donate $200 for every ace he serves to those affected by the bushfires in Australia.

Kyrgios posted his pledge on social media on Thursday as wild fires continue to devastate large areas of New South Wales and Victoria.

"I'm kicking off the support for those affected by the fires," Kyrgios tweeted.

"I'll be donating $200 per ace that I hit across all the events I play this summer."

The fires have claimed lives and stranded thousands as they attempt to flee ravaged parts of south east Australia.

The pledge from Kyrgios followed his earlier tweet urging Tennis Australia to organise an exhibition ahead of the Australian Open.

"C'mon @TennisAustralia surely we can do a pre @AustralianOpen exho to raise funds for those affected by the fires?" he said.

The Australian's tweet was met with support from fellow countrymen Alex de Minaur and John Millman.

De Minaur, ranked 18 in the world, posted: "I like this I will go $250 per ace, just because I don't think I'll be hitting as many aces as you mate."

The world number 48 Millman posted: "I'm not at your level boys but I want to get involved. $100 for an ace over the Australian summer."

In a message on Twitter on Thursday, Australian Open tournament director and Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley said that plans are afoot.

He wrote: "For weeks we've been watching the devastation caused by bushfires across Australia and the people affected are constantly in our thoughts.

"We want to help these communities in a meaningful way and will announce a number of fund-raising and support initiatives that will be rolled out across the ATP Cup, Australian Open and our other events over the coming weeks.

"Stay tuned for further announcements."

