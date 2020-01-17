Will Serena Williams' wait for a 24th Grand Slam title finally be over in Melbourne?

The Australian Open marks the next opportunity to create more tennis history

Serena Williams has been bidding to equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 major singles titles since January 28, 2017. At times, she will have despaired over it and perhaps even privately questioned whether it will ever happen, but her wait might just about be over...

Sport's unpredictability, and the fact it can deliver stories we all thought would never be written, is what makes so many of us love it.

However, sometimes, it offers up a few clues highlighting that something might just be around the corner.

As we build up to the 2020 Australian Open, the signs might just be pointing towards a 23-time Grand Slam champion finally drawing level with the one woman who sits ahead of her on the all-time charts…

Fortified Belief

Williams was clearly emotional after taking the WTA title in Auckland

"It's been a long time. I think you could see the relief on my face. It's pretty satisfying just to get a win in the final."

After overcoming Jessica Pegula 6-3 6-4 in the final of the ASB Classic earlier in January, and successfully coming back from a slow start after going behind, Williams words were heartfelt.

Without question, she will have been boosted and fortified by her experience in New Zealand. It will have reminded her of the champion that she is and will have reminded her that finals are not the enemy, finals are where she can thrive.

Serena Williams returns to Title Town.



Serena wins her 1st title since 2017, defeating Jessica Pegula 63 64 to win @asbclassic.



Serena won her 1st WTA title in February 1999.



She’s won her 73rd WTA title in January 2020.



Excellence across 4 decades. #ASBClassic pic.twitter.com/0UgWu1pfOI — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 12, 2020

Of course, a WTA tour-final doesn't have a record on the line like a Grand Slam final does, however Williams has the experience to be able to transfer over the thought processes anyway.

The proximity of the two competitions increases the chances of that happening too. Right now, Williams' strategies will be as clear as they can be.

"It is one match for history and the pressure is quite high. I am not in her mind but I can figure she is playing one match for history," her coach Patrick Mouratoglou exclusively told Sky Sports in September last year when speaking about his charge's next Grand Slam final.

"This is the highest pressure anyone can have in life and on the other side of the court she plays girls who have zero pressure because it is their first final.

"They are going to play many [Grand Slams], they are young, they are excited, enthusiastic so they play without pressure and that makes a big difference. But at some point she will figure out how to deal with that."

The figuring out process hasn't been an easy one though, four Grand Slam final losses without taking a set is a tough way to do it. But, those hurtful feelings may now be buried beneath new ones - positive reminders of final flourishes, sparked by getting over the line in a final in Auckland.

That was really important for me, and I just want to build on it. It's just a step towards the next goal Serena Williams

Historically, Melbourne has been the scene of some great moments for the tennis player. It was the place where she won her first match at a Grand Slam, where she stamped the 'Serena Slam' and where she won her last Slam title while in the early stages of pregnancy with daughter Olympia.

In all, Williams' affinity with the Australian Open and the wave of positivity she's experienced in the build-up, should have created a great springboard to jump from.

A New Season

It is a new year and a new season, which in itself freshens all players' work as they start the next chapter of their careers and build from the beginning again.

Williams' approach to this first Slam of the new term won't have any lingering thoughts hanging over her or memories of moments which could threaten to derail her if tough times arrive.

Instead, the lead-in has housed a strong week in Auckland, which included great fun with a close friend in the doubles and coming together with fellow professionals for the Rally for Relief.

As a result the 38-year-old's sporting mind will be buzzing with joy and filled with energy, meaning she'll be ready to hit the court with gusto again.

Her body is also set after a varied and positive pre-season which included mixing things up and working with Mike Tyson.

She does not have quite the physical vigour that she had in her younger years, however her body of work over the decades, and the levels that she's still at, could be enough to get the job done.

Physically and mentally Williams looks to be in the right place to strike in Melbourne.

The Australian Open Draw

Williams meets an 18-year-old for the first time in Round One

Anastasia Potapova, Tamara Zidansek/Na-Lae Han and Qiang Wang are the players Williams should face in the opening three rounds in Melbourne.

Britain's Johanna Konta or Dayana Yastremska wait in the fourth round before the incline increases significantly from the quarter-final stage.

Serena Williams' projected path to 24

R1 - Potapova



R2 - Zidansek /Han



R3 - Wang



R4 - Konta/Yastremska



QF - Osaka



SF - Barty/Kvitova



F - Pliskova/ Halep



Unlike her potential quarter-final opponent, Naomi Osaka, Williams doesn't have a major name to navigate past before the last eight but shouldn't arrive there cold.

Instead, she will be tested by meeting players she's never encountered before. These matches will stretch her smarts and ensure that her problem-solving is on the money, without a major fear of being knocked for six.

me and my mom lol. pic.twitter.com/HvCoPpgShm — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 15, 2020

In contrast, Osaka potentially has Coco Gauff in the fourth round while Ashleigh Barty could meet her nemesis from Wimbledon, Alison Riske, at that point.

The absence of Bianca Andreescu must be mentioned at this point, as it does break down a potential barrier to success. However, it shouldn't take away from any potential achievement.

Injuries and individuals being absent from competitions and Slams are par for the course, if Williams does secure title No 24 in Melbourne, there shouldn't be a "… but Andreescu wasn't there" next to it. It will count.

With or without it...

The 23-time Grand Slam winner has changed the face of the sport

For Williams, who is the ultimate competitor, gaining a 24th and then 25th Grand Slam title to eclipse Court's record, will carry great significance. It will dot that final 'i' and cross that final 't'.

However, the fact is she's already changed the face of the sport she loves, forever.

Williams, in most people's minds, is already the greatest female tennis player of her time and in some people's books, she is the greatest of all time.

Her own talent, work ethic and strength on court moved the women's game forwards and made others strive to reach her level.

While doing that, she changed perceptions about female athletes in general and showed that being a powerful female athlete is something to shout about and wholly embrace.

The 38-year-old has already achieved a remarkable amount of success during a period of ever-increasing competitiveness in women's tennis and, with or without a few more Grand Slam titles, her legacy is clear.

Check our news, reports and reaction from all major tennis events by following us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for mobile devices or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.