Roger Federer out of French Open after knee surgery

Roger Federer has undergone knee surgery

Roger Federer has announced his withdrawal from a number of tournaments, including the French Open, after surgery on his right knee.

The 38-year-old underwent arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland on Wednesday.

Federer said in a statement: "My right knee has been bothering me for a little while. I hoped it would go away, but after an examination, and discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday.

"After the procedure, the doctors confirmed that it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery.

"As a result, I will unfortunately have to miss Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota, Miami and the French Open.

"I am grateful for everyone's support. I can't wait to be back playing again soon, see you on the grass."

