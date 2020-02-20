Roger Federer out of French Open after knee surgery
Federer will also miss tournaments in Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota and Miami
Roger Federer has announced his withdrawal from a number of tournaments, including the French Open, after surgery on his right knee.
The 38-year-old underwent arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland on Wednesday.
Federer said in a statement: "My right knee has been bothering me for a little while. I hoped it would go away, but after an examination, and discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday.
"After the procedure, the doctors confirmed that it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery.
"As a result, I will unfortunately have to miss Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota, Miami and the French Open.
"I am grateful for everyone's support. I can't wait to be back playing again soon, see you on the grass."
