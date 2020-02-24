LTA and Tennis Scotland announce £12m funding agreement to grow tennis in Scotland

The LTA and Tennis Scotland have announced a new and increased £12m funding agreement for tennis in Scotland to help grow the sport and open it up to more people.

The LTA and Tennis Scotland are looking to help grow the sport and open it up to more people.

The new arrangement, which covers the entirety of the LTA's investment in tennis in Scotland, builds on progress made in recent years and represents a record investment, with a substantial increase in funding to deliver and develop tennis in Scotland over and above spending committed to new indoor tennis facilities.

Speaking along with LTA chief executive Scott Lloyd at the University of Stirling Tennis Centre, Dodds said: "It is a huge step forward for Scottish tennis and I am absolutely delighted that we have got the best agreement and deal that we have ever had in our history with the LTA.

LTA chief executive Scott Lloyd (L) and Tennis Scotland chief executive Blane Dodds have announced a new and increased funding agreement

"The investment in capital for the facilities is going to be a game-changer.

"There are going to be many facilities across Scotland, we have a world-class performance academy here, that is a game-changer."

This is great news for tennis in Scotland and I’m delighted to see the LTA making this commitment to investing in the sport over the next couple of years that will build stronger foundations to grow the game, providing more opportunities and places to play tennis. Tennis Coach Judy Murray

As part of the agreement, the LTA will fund Tennis Scotland's operational delivery including a number of new roles, as well as investing in a range of activities that encourage more people to play tennis and an international and

national tournament calendar that will help to increase the year-round visibility of the sport.

The funding provided also incorporates investment from the LTA that is already in place such as through the Transforming Scottish Indoor Tennis fund, which is on track to see a number of new indoor facilities beginning construction in 2020.

The new agreement will see the LTA's funding for tennis in Scotland invested in five key areas: Operational Delivery Activities that encourage more people to play tennis International and national tournament calendar Facility Investment Talent Development

Dodd said: "I am very ambitious as is Scott for Scottish and British tennis and would like to see further development as we go forward but I think it could be described as a game-changer.

"We have the ambition and the aligned strategy with the LTA, we just now need the resources to deliver and that's what this brings."

Check our news, reports and reaction from all major tennis events by following us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for mobile devices or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.