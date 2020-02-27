Heather Watson and Kyle Edmund progress at Mexican Open, while Katie Boulter is knocked out

Heather Watson progressed in Mexico

Katie Boulter's run at the Mexican Open has been brought to a halt by sixth seed Lin Zhu but fellow Britons Kyle Edmund and Heather Watson are both through to the quarter-finals in Acapulco.

Boulter upset Francesca Di Lorenzo to make the second round but Zhu proved too strong in a 7-6 (2) 7-5 victory.

The world No 394 recovered from two breaks in the first set to force a tiebreak against her Chinese opponent and Zhu showed her strength in the second as she secured a second break in the set to seal the match.

Elsewhere, Edmund beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets 6-4 6-4 to go through to the third round in Acapulco.

The Briton started the match strongly, breaking in the first game to take a lead in the first set and going on to wrap it up inside 49 minutes.

In the first meeting between the two players, Edmund, ranked 44th in the world, compared to the Canadian's ranking of 19th, took the first set without having to save any break points.

Thumb's up if you're in the QFs 👍@kyle8edmund books his spot in the @AbiertoTelcel quaters over Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 6-4 👏



📽️: @TennisTV pic.twitter.com/CQbCempXFI — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 26, 2020

Auger-Aliassime was unable to capitalise on his opportunities, winning neither of his two break points, as he lost the second set.

Watson saw off Katerina Bondarenko in straight sets 7-6 (2) 6-2, with the first set seeing eight breaks of serve and seven in the tiebreak before the world number 69 wrapped up the second set in 38 minutes to seal the match.

