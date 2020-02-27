Rafael Nadal books place in quarter-finals of Mexican Open

1:12 World number two Rafael Nadal Nadal eased into the Acapulco quarter-finals with straight sets win over Serbian youngster Miomir Kecmanovic. World number two Rafael Nadal Nadal eased into the Acapulco quarter-finals with straight sets win over Serbian youngster Miomir Kecmanovic.

Rafael Nadal beat Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals of the Mexican Open.

The world No 2 saw off his 20-year-old opponent 6-2 7-5 in one hour and 35 minutes to set up a last-eight clash with Kwon Soonwoo, who stunned eighth seed Dusan Lajovic 7-6 (2) 6-0.

Nadal won the first five games of his match and, after failing to serve out the set, he immediately broke back to secure the opener.

3⃣ of the best @RafaelNadal forehands you'll EVER see❗



The top seed is into the quarters at the #AMT2020, after defeating Kecmanovic 6-2 7-5!



🎥: @TennisTV pic.twitter.com/zanEehSMeg — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 27, 2020

The second set remained on serve until the eighth game, when Nadal took his second break point.

Kecmanovic, the world No 50, broke back but the 19-time grand slam champion stepped it up in the final game to break again and secure victory.

Earlier, second seed Alexander Zverev was stunned by American qualifier Tommy Paul, with the world No 66 winning 6-3 6-4.

✅ Wicked volleys

✅ Tense match point saves

✅ Two-handed backhand

✅ Epic celebration@GrigorDimitrov had some night in Acapulco! #AMT2020 pic.twitter.com/phoji0dO7P — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 27, 2020

Grigor Dimitrov beat Adrian Mannarino in a final-set tie-break while Britain's Kyle Edmund saw off fourth seed Feliz Auger-Aliassime 6-4 6-4.

American duo John Isner and Taylor Fritz were also second-round winners in Acapulco and Stan Wawrinka beat Spain's Pedro Martinez 6-4 6-4.

Check our news, reports and reaction from all major tennis events by following us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for mobile devices or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.