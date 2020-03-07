Johanna Konta beaten in Monterrey Open semi-final

Johanna Konta's Monterrey Open hopes ended with a semi-final defeat in Mexico

Johanna Konta's hopes of a first WTA title since 2017 are over after a 6-3 6-4 semi-final defeat to Marie Bouzkova in the Monterrey Open.

British No 1 Konta, the tournament's second seed, had progressed to the last four in Mexico on the back of her first victories of 2020.

And on the back of Heather Watson's return to the winner's circle in Acapulco last week, hopes were high of another British success, but 21-year-old Bouzkova has been rising up the rankings.

The former junior US Open champion edged in front with a crucial break in the sixth game of the contest, and she hung on to seal the opening set with Konta unable to find a way through against the talented Czech.

World number 16 Konta, carrying a knee problem which required some strapping, had managed to hold two key service games before another costly unforced error saw the Briton broken again.

Bouzkova then saved a couple of break points on her next serve to close out victory, winning 6-3 6-4 in one hour and 41 minutes, to reach a first final on the main WTA Tour where the world no 57 will face either Elina Svitolina or Arantza Rus.

Konta, whose last title came in Miami three years ago, will now move on to the year's opening Premier Mandatory event in Indian Wells with a couple of decent wins under her belt.

