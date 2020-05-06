Steve Simon says WTA-ATP merger makes sense but is no 'acquisition'

WTA chief executive Steve Simon says he is not afraid of merging with the ATP

The chief executive of the WTA Steve Simon says a merger with the men's ATP "makes all the sense in the world", but would not be an "acquisition".

The idea was muted by Roger Federer last month who said on Twitter: "Just wondering... am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men's and women's tennis to be united and come together as one?".

Tennis is under a lengthy coronavirus shutdown with lower-level professionals in deep financial crisis.

The season was suspended in March due to the pandemic with the shutdown continuing until at least mid-July.

Andy Murray was among those to back Federer's suggestion along with ATP Tour chairman Andrea Gaudenzi, with Simon making it clear he also supports the idea.

Roger Federer has called for a merger between the ATP and WTA

"It's not an acquisition, this isn't about either tour taking territory," he told the New York Times.

"Right now we compete against ourselves as well as all the other leagues and entertainment properties. We compete for fans, partners, sponsorships as well as broadcast and data, so the alignment allows you to aggregate assets.

"I'm not afraid of the full merger; I never have been. I would certainly be the first to support it, because I think then you truly have the business and the strategic principles all aligned, which is what you need to do.

"Obviously it's a long and winding road to get there, but I think it makes all the sense in the world.

"This isn't about trying to save the WTA. We'll be fine, but look, if we're going to do the right business thing and we're finally going to bring the sport together, I think the WTA would be very supportive of this concept.

"Crisis and challenges can sometimes provide opportunity as well.

"If you agree on the goal, you can usually get things done quicker."

