Rafael Nadal insists Novak Djokovic will need a COVID-19 vaccination to play on the ATP Tour

Rafael Nadal has insisted Novak Djokovic would need to have a COVID-19 vaccination if he has to play on ATP Tour.

World No 1 Djokovic had said that he would be opposed to taking a compulsory coronavirus vaccine as he "wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel".

He later issued a statement saying "I am keeping an open mind, and I'll continue to research on this topic because it is important and it will affect all of us."

But Nadal has said Djokovic would need to follow the rules when asked if he would be in favour of making it compulsory to get vaccinated.

Speaking to a La Voz de Galicia earlier in the week, the 19-time Grand Slam champion said: "I am a nobody and no one can demand anything from you.

"Everyone is free to do what they like, but if you belong to the Tour, one has to comply with the rules of that governing body. If the Tour makes it compulsory to be vaccinated to be able to travel, it is to protect everyone.

"Djokovic will have to be vaccinated if he wants to continue playing at the highest level. Everyone, me too. Everyone will have to comply. If the ATP or the ITF force us to use a vaccine to play tennis, then we will have to get it."

