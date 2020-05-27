LTA announces four new British Tour events to take place in July

The LTA plans to stage a series of British Tour events this summer

The Lawn Tennis Association have confirmed they hope to stage a series of new British Tour events for professional players in July, subject to government confirmation.

Four new competitions, aimed to provide a pathway back into competitive tennis for players, are set to take place over consecutive weeks between July 3 and July 26.

All four tournaments are planned to be held at the LTA's National Tennis Centre in Roehampton, south west London.

LTA chief executive Scott Lloyd said: "Since the coronavirus crisis, we have been working incredibly hard to support all our players, venues, coaches and officials through this very challenging time.

"I'm delighted to announce today the next stage of elite tennis' return to competing safely behind closed doors as part of a five-phase plan coordinated by UK Sport with Government.

"The LTA is actively engaged in developing the necessary guidelines for behind closed doors events, which we hope will be determined by the Government in the coming weeks to ensure the safest environment for anyone involved in returning to competition and look forward to bringing tennis back into people's lives this summer."

The tournaments will take place over consecutive weeks in July

Prize money at each tournament has risen by 50 per cent, for the first time at a British Tour event.

It is then hoped that other venues will get the seal of approval to host competitions.

Each of the events will play host to 32 singles players (16 men and 16 women) and will be open to the highest ranked players with an LTA Membership number who wish to enter.

A total of 32 players will take part in Roehampton

The tournaments will largely take place over three days: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a one day doubles-only event.

An LTA statement added: "Throughout this process, the LTA has been working closely with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), UK Sport and other sports governing bodies in carefully planning the return to training for elite level athletes.

"The LTA remains in close consultation with the ATP, WTA and the ITF regarding the future of international events this year, following the suspension of the professional Tours.

"The LTA has also developed plans for further enhanced domestic playing opportunities beyond August - should the international suspension period be extended further."

