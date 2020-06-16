US Open tennis awaiting government approval; Grand Slam will go ahead without fans

Arthur Ashe Stadium will have no spectators within its 23,771 capacity

The US Open will be held later this year without fans, with media reports suggesting that an announcement will be made this week following government approval.

The United States Tennis Association are due to announce the Grand Slam will be held between August 31-September 13 at Flushing Meadows.

No professional tennis tournaments have been held since March due to the virus, which has left the sport's calendar in tatters.

Wimbledon was cancelled altogether while the French Open has been moved to September and is due to start one week after the scheduled US Open men's final.

Some top players have expressed concerns about attending the tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.

World No 1 Novak Djokovic and reigning US Open men's champion Rafael Nadal are among the players who have expressed concerns about attending the Grand Slam.

Djokovic has said playing the event this year would be impossible given "extreme" protocols that would be in place.

Kyrgios slams USTA

Nick Kyrgios has branded the USTA 'selfish' for pressing ahead with the US Open

Australian Nick Kyrgios says the United States Tennis Association is being "selfish" by pressing ahead with the US Open.

Kyrgios, who has been in lockdown in Australia since the pandemic brought a halt to the ATP Tour, appeared more concerned about having to undergo 14 days of self-isolation upon his return home from New York.

"People that live in the U.S. of course are pushing [for] the Open to go ahead 'Selfish'," the world No 40 posted on Twitter.

"I'll get my hazmat suit ready for when I travel from Australia and then have to quarantine for two weeks on my return."

