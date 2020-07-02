Wimbledon donate 26,000 strawberries to NHS key workers

The AELTC are donating 200 punnets of Wimbledon strawberries per day to NHS staff and frontline workers

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) are donating 200 punnets of Wimbledon strawberries per day to NHS staff and frontline workers in London.

The donations, part of the AELTC's broader contributions to the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, are a gesture of appreciation for the dedicated service of the NHS during what would have been Wimbledon fortnight.

More than 26,000 strawberries, which would have been used for The Championships, are being hulled and portioned by a group of AELTC staff.

Outgoing chief executive, Richard Lewis, said the AELTC are doing all they can to help the local community.

He said: "Since the cancellation of The Championships, we have been very focused on doing what we can to help those in our local community who are undergoing hardship as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

"Our staff have been particularly keen to do what they can to help during this time and we were pleased that so many of them volunteered to take part in the strawberry hulling operation during the Wimbledon fortnight.

"We would like to extend our thanks once more to Food & Drink at Wimbledon, our year-round catering partner, and City Harvest, our distribution partner, as we work with them to play a small part in helping our community through this time of crisis."

