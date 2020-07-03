Harriet Dart's Wimbledon memories: Lawn Tennis Association video

Harriet Dart has shared her memories of Wimbledon

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) are sharing a series of videos with British players looking back at their favourite Wimbledon memories throughout the years – from their earliest experiences to stepping out on the Centre Court for the very first time.

From a nine-year old mixing with the professionals in the Wimbledon players lounge to stepping out on Centre Court for the very first time - take a trip down Wimbledon memory lane with British No 3 Harriet Dart.

Hear from the Fed Cup star as she chats about what she'll miss most about The Championships this year, how she will mark the occasion and who her dream opponent would be.

