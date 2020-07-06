Heather Watson's Wimbledon memories

Heather Watson recalls her Wimbledon memories

From watching Venus Williams to playing Serena Williams on Centre Court, Heather Watson talks to the LTA about her love of Wimbledon.

The Briton, who led the legendary Serena Williams 3-0 in the deciding set and served for the match during their thrilling third-round match in 2015, recalls her earliest memory as a nine-year-old.

She also talks about one of the best days of her life, winning the mixed-doubles title alongside Henri Kontinen.

Watson also speaks about her epic match against Caroline Garcia and receiving the keys to her first home - all on the same day!

