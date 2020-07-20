Stan Wawrinka is 'underestimated', says coach Magnus Norman

Stan Wawrinka won the 2016 US Open

Long-time coach Magnus Norman says Stan Wawrinka is one of the best to have ever played the game but the three-time Grand Slam champion is a "little bit underestimated".

Wawrinka, 35, was the last man to win a Grand Slam singles title outside the trio of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic when he won the 2016 US Open.

He is also one only one of three players to have defeated Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Andy Murray at Grand Slams.

And although Norman, a former world No 2 and French Open finalist in 2000, feels Wawrinka is one of the best to have ever played the game, he says the Swiss' achievements are underrated.

Stan is a gambler. He plays with small margins. He's the kind of guy that will put everything in red, do or die. Magnus Norman

"Stan is one of the best players to ever play the game, if you look at his record, if you look at winning three Grand Slams, winning three different Grand Slams in the era where he had the Big Four playing," Norman told ATP Tennis Radio.

"He's a little bit underestimated for sure. He's had an unbelievable career."

Wawrinka has been making his way back up the rankings following two left knee surgeries in 2017.

He made the quarter-finals of the French Open and US Open in 2019 and also reached the last eight at this year's Australian Open. After sliding down the rankings to No 263 in 2018, he is currently 17th in the world.

"It's been a little bit up and down. He doesn't have the same stability as Andy Murray or Novak or Roger or Rafa, but in his best moments, I think he can beat all of those names on a very good day," Norman said.

"That's what makes him a little bit special.

"Stan is a gambler. He plays with small margins. He's the kind of guy that will put everything in red, do or die."

