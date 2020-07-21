Danielle Collins 'dismissed' from World Team Tennis over coronavirus protocol breach

Danielle Collins has broken COVID-19 protocols

Danielle Collins has been dismissed from the World Team Tennis event in West Virginia for breaking coronavirus protocols.

One of only a few live sports events allowing fans in North America to attend amid the coronavirus pandemic, the entire three-week regular season of the WTT is being held at the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia.

Organisers did not provide details about the travel undertaken by the 26-year-old Collins, who made the semi-finals of the 2019 Australian Open.

"We have dismissed Danielle Collins for the remainder of the 2020 World Team Tennis season after breaking our COVID-19 protocols and leaving The Greenbrier Resort and the state of West Virginia," WTT chief executive Carlos Silva said in a statement.

"The protocols have been put in place and communicated numerous times to protect the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff which are of utmost importance to WTT."

Venus Williams celebrated her 40th birthday last month

Multiple Grand Slam winners Venus Williams and Kim Clijsters, who is making a comeback to professional tennis, are among the top draws in the innovative mixed-gender league.

Safety measures taken by WTT to curb the potential spread of the virus include COVID-19 testing for participants and regular temperature checks, with organisers letting a maximum of 500 fans inside the 2,500 capacity stadium.

In other news, Venus Williams will join her sister Serena at the inaugural Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky next month.

Two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka and 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens are also confirmed for the tournament, which starts on August 10.

