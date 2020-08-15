Simona Halep makes it through to Prague Open final

Simona Halep reached the final of the Prague Open

Reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep overcame fellow Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu to reach the final of the Prague Open.

The top seed needed a tie-break to take the first set before running out 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 winner in an hour and 31 minutes.

"In the first tournament (back), for me to play the final is a nice feeling," Halep told the official WTA website.

Halep will meet Belgian third seed Elise Mertens in Sunday's final.

Mertens needed almost two hours to overcome home hope Kristyna Pliskova 7-5 7-6 (7-4).

At the Lexington Open Coco Gauff's bid for a second WTA title was ended by fellow American Jennifer Brady.

The 16-year-old, ranked 53 in the world, was beaten 6-2 6-4.

The third American in the last four, Shelby Rogers, was unable to build on her shock win over Serena Williams as she bowed out 6-3 6-2 to Switzerland's Jil Teichmann.

