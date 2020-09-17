French Open: Elina Svitolina will not put herself under pressure ahead of Roland Garros

Elina Svitolina has had her best preparation on clay in years

Elina Svitolina says she will not put herself under pressure ahead of the French Open this month despite her extended preparation for the claycourt swing.

The world No 6 seized her first title of the season at the Monterrey Open in Mexico in March before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Svitolina then joined a number of top players in opting out of the US Open before making her return to action at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia where she is a two-time champion.

"For sure, it was different as I had probably the longest preparation ever for the claycourt [season]. To be fair I feel quite comfortable or at least I'm giving myself a good chance to move better," Svitolina said.

"I try to not put so much pressure on myself, that others were not able to play on clay, because it's important to focus on your game and try to play as good as you can.

"In the end, I'm happy because it feels easier on the clay, I would say, than other years but we'll see. It's a good chance that I can play well but there's never a guarantee that you'll win here or there."

The 26-year-old said she had worked on her touch and movement ahead of the French Open, which starts on September 27.

"I was trying drop shots ... movement was one of the most important things for me so that was my priority," she said.

"When you're training for so long on clay, you start to slide more, mix up things, so that was what I was doing."

