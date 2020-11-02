Joe Salisbury withdraws from Paris Masters after close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case

Joe Salisbury 'sustained close contact' with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus at the Paris Masters

Britain's Joe Salisbury has been forced to withdraw from the doubles competition at the Rolex Paris Masters after "sustained close contact" with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus, the ATP has announced.

Salisbury, one half of the Australian Open doubles champions, who was in partnership with Rajeev Ram from the United States, has not tested positive for COVID-19.

The Briton has been placed in isolation and remains asymptomatic after his "credentialed" contact returned a positive test for the coronavirus on Sunday.

Salisbury (right) and Ram won the Australian Open men's doubles title in January

"Following sustained close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, and in accordance with directives of local health authorities, Joe Salisbury has been withdrawn from the doubles main draw of the Rolex Paris Masters," the ATP said in a statement.

"The credentialed individual, confirmed as COVID-19 positive on November 1, 2020, was moved into isolation. Mr Salisbury, who has not tested positive for COVID-19, was also moved into isolation and remains asymptomatic.

"The tournament physician and ATP medical team continue to monitor their conditions.

"The team Ram/Salisbury has been replaced in the draw."

Salisbury (left) and Ram have already secured their place at the season-ending ATP Finals in London

Salisbury and Ram have secured a place at the season-ending ATP Finals in London alongside US Open champions Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares, French Open winners Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies plus Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

In line with UK government guidelines, the 2020 tennis season finale at the O2 Arena is being planned without spectators due to the pandemic.

