Harriet Dart signs up to Andy Murray's 77 Sports Management company

Harriet Dart is the latest tennis star to join Andy Murray's management company

Britain's rising star Harriet Dart is the latest player to sign up to Andy Murray's 77 Sports Management company.

London-born Dart joins fellow tennis players Paul Jubb, Katie Swan and Aidan McHugh to join Murray's agency.

Dart made a name for herself at Wimbledon last year when she beat both Christina McHale and Beatriz Haddad Maia, progressing to the third round before eventually losing out to world No 1 Ashleigh Barty.

Dart is currently at No 150 in the WTA rankings

"I'm delighted to be joining 77 Sports Management," said Dart, 24. "I'm at an important point in my career and I am confident that this decision will help me kick on and achieve my goals on and off the court.

"I'm really excited to be working with Andy and I hope to make the most of his experience as I look to improve all areas of my game."

Murray is looking forward to working with the young Brit, who achieved a career-high singles ranking of 121 last year.

"Harriet is a talented player who is well known for her work ethic and mindset, which is so important in becoming a top player," said the two-time Wimbledon champion. "We are really pleased she chose to sign with us and I am looking forward to helping her develop as an athlete in any way I can."

Andy Murray has called Dart a 'talented player' after she signed for his management company

The agency also represents GB sprinters Shannon and Cheriece Hylton, footballers Ryan Porteous, Jamie Gullan and Fraser Murray, all of Hibernian, and Caroline Weir of Manchester City.

