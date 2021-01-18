Australian Open: Quarantined tennis players are getting creative in their hotel rooms
Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas leads the way with imaginative videos on social media; Elina Svitolina, Australia's Alex De Minaur and British stars Katie Boulter and Heather Watson also get in on the act after more than 70 players were sent into hard quarantine
Last Updated: 18/01/21 3:34pm
Hitting balls against a mattress and running 5km, quarantined tennis players are getting creative as they try to kill time in their hotel rooms before next month's Australian Open.
Passengers on three Australian Open charter flights have been sent into hard quarantine, with more than 70 players unable to train outside their hotel rooms for 14 days ahead of the year's first Grand Slam that begins on February 8.
Other players who arrived on different flights are also undertaking a mandatory quarantine but are permitted to leave their hotel rooms for five hours a day to train.
Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas has become the star of the show, first of all practising his backhand against an upturned mattress, before continuing his beach-themed videos after pretending to ride the waves on his bed by "sunbathing" in front of his window.
Genius 🎾 🛏— Sky Sports Tennis (@SkySportsTennis) January 17, 2021
Instagram 🎥 @PabloCuevas22 pic.twitter.com/8pOs9YhiXA
Surfing in your hotel room 🏄— Sky Sports Tennis (@SkySportsTennis) January 18, 2021
Instagram @PabloCuevas22 pic.twitter.com/P0XVVP5t5A
Time for a bit of sunbathing 😂#ThatsLife— Sky Sports Tennis (@SkySportsTennis) January 18, 2021
Instagram @PabloCuevas22 pic.twitter.com/wCVOemd6z1
Grand slam preparation 😅 pic.twitter.com/ALvc4EugN6— Yulia Putintseva (@PutintsevaYulia) January 17, 2021
Waiting for practice today.... 😂😂😂 @alexdeminaur 🎾 pic.twitter.com/m2gA8YEFyc— Sky Sports Tennis (@SkySportsTennis) January 18, 2021
World No 5 Elina Svitolina, Australia's Alex De Minaur and British stars Katie Boulter, Heather Watson and Johanna Konta were among those who posted on social media about the delays.
There have been notably fewer social media posts from players complaining about their lot, which went down like a lead balloon in a city that endured one of the world's strictest lockdowns, but Bernard Tomic's girlfriend Vanessa Sierra has been ridiculed for a YouTube video about their quarantine experience.
Quarantine day 3. Double yoga life 🙏🏼 (That view tho 😍) pic.twitter.com/l4lyLTPZo9— Katie Boulter (@katiecboulter) January 17, 2021
In it, Sierra, who appeared on Australian Love Island, complains about the food supplied by the hotel and says her biggest concern is having to wash her own hair rather than visit the salon twice a week.
"I'm committed to do whatever it takes to get ready despite the circumstances. Time to get creative," Tunisia's Ons Jabeur said in a tweet.
World No 38 Barbora Strycova posted a video of herself assembling an exercise bike and joked she may have found her true calling.
"Anyone in need of my services? We can make it happen after these 14 days," Strycova added.
Preparation for @AustralianOpen with @NastiaPav is in progress😛 #DD pic.twitter.com/RG1EtL66Dl— Daria Kasatkina (@DKasatkina) January 16, 2021
Never got a knock but at least practiced my sprints 🏃🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/IO61oCPOtY— Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) January 18, 2021
Getting that forehand ready for @AustralianOpen 😜💪😂#quarantineday3 pic.twitter.com/d1F7JFTqI5— Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) January 17, 2021
As you all know, I am one of the players that has been placed in full isolation. Not the easiest news to get but staying strong and making the best of it. I am committed to do whatever it takes to get ready despite the circumstances. Time to get creative 😜 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/pTdZDy0saM— Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) January 18, 2021
However, American Reilly Opelka said he was not a fan of the videos and said players should count themselves lucky to be in Melbourne for the tournament.
I find tennis players sharing their quarantine workouts on their IG story so non amusing. We already saw these same videos 6 months ago 🙄— Reilly Opelka (@ReillyOpelka) January 18, 2021
"I find tennis players sharing their quarantine workouts on their Instagram story so non-amusing. We already saw these same videos six months ago," Opelka tweeted.
"Not even something to joke about. We're fortunate enough to even be in Australia."
