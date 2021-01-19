Australian Open: Roberto Bautista Agut apologises for calling hotel quarantine a jail with Wifi

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut says being locked down in a hotel is like being in prison

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut has apologised for criticising the Victoria state government's quarantine requirements for tennis players ahead of next month's Australian Open.

Passengers who arrived on three charter flights have been placed into hard quarantine, including 72 players who are unable to train outside their rooms for 14 days before the start of this year's first Grand Slam starting on February 8.

Some players have complained about the conditions, and men's world No 1 Novak Djokovic sent governing body Tennis Australia requests for quarantine restrictions to be eased, drawing a backlash from Australians.

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews said it was essential to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Bautista Agut says conditions were taking a mental and physical toll on the players

World No 13 Bautista Agut was the latest player to voice his concern, saying being locked down in a hotel is like being in prison.

"It's like [being] in a jail," world number 13 Bautista Agut told Israeli television channel Sport 5.

"It's the same [as being in prison], but with Wifi. These people have no idea about tennis and about practice courts and it's a complete disaster.

"The control of everything isn't Tennis Australia, it's with the government [and health officials]."

Bautista Agut, who reached the Australian Open quarter-finals in 2019, said the conditions were taking a mental and physical toll on the players.

"It's tough and I think we have to work a lot mentally and be patient," he added.

The Spaniard has since apologised for his comments, which he claims were "taken out of context".

"Both my coach and I are following the protocols designed by the Australian Government and Tennis Australia to avoid any risk and guarantee to compete again in a safe way. These are hard times for athletes and for society in general," Bautista Agut said on social media.

"I thank all the people who are making playing tennis again possible. As well as all those who fight against COVID-19 everyday. The management that has been made in Australia to prevent the speak of the virus is admirable."

Victoria Azarenka has called for players to show empathy for the local community

However, former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka has implored her fellow players to show empathy towards the local community.

"This has been a very difficult time for a lot of us that did not expect to end up in the situation we are in today, myself included," Azarenka wrote in a lengthy open letter she posted on Twitter.

"To be in a 14-day hard quarantine is very tough to accept in terms of all the work that everyone has been putting in during their off-season - to be prepared for playing our first Grand Slam of the year.

"I understand all the frustration and feeling of unfairness that has been coming and it is overwhelming.

"We have a global pandemic, nobody has a clear playbook of how to operate at full capacity and without a glitch, we all have seen it last year. Sometimes things happen and we need to accept, adapt and keep moving!

"I would like to ask all my colleagues for cooperation, understanding and empathy for the local community that has been going through a lot of very demanding restrictions that they did not choose, but were forced to follow."

Craig Tiley has ruled out any change in the best-of-five set format for men's singles matches

Czech Barbora Strycova, a semi-finalist at Wimbledon in 2019, also backed the strict health protocols.

"I'm exercising twice a day, reading some books, being on social [media] and watching TV," she told SEN Breakfast.

"I can't really complain. I really have to go through it and try to be as positive as I can be."

Meanwhile, tournament director Craig Tiley has ruled out any change in the best-of-five set format for men's singles matches.

"We are a grand slam at the end of the day," Tiley told Nine Network. "Right now, three out of five sets for the men and two out of three sets for the women is the position we plan on sticking to."

Andy Murray is continuing his isolation at home in Surrey after testing positive for coronavirus and it is hoped he will find out in the next day or two whether he will be able to travel to Australia.

