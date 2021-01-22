Andy Murray to miss Australian Open after failing to find 'workable quarantine'

Andy Murray will miss the Australian Open this year

Andy Murray will not be able to compete at this year's Australian Open after failing to find a "workable quarantine" after he recovered from coronavirus.

The three-time Grand Slam winner had hoped he might still be able to play in Melbourne, but the logistics have proved insurmountable.

The former world No 1 is out of self-isolation but could not find a solution to the challenge of getting to Australia and then quarantining ahead of the year's first grand slam, which starts on February 8.

Murray said: "Gutted to share that I won't be flying out to Australia to compete at the Australian Open.

"We've been in constant dialogue with Tennis Australia to try and find a solution which would allow some form of workable quarantine, but we couldn't make it work.

"I want to thank everyone there for their efforts, I'm devastated not to be playing out in Australia.

"It's a country and tournament that I love."

Murray had been hoping a solution could be found which would allow him to compete in Melbourne

Murray is a five-time runner-up in Melbourne and has been able to resume his career over the last two years following hip surgery.

The 33-year-old gave an emotional press conference at the 2019 event in Melbourne, saying he feared the hip problem might force him into retirement.

But, as with other pros, Murray's 2020 campaign was seriously hampered by the coronavirus pandemic, and missing the Australian Open is another blow to his hopes of returning to the top of the men's game.

The Scot was unable to travel on one of the charter flights laid on by tournament organisers after he recorded a positive

test.

Murray, who was asymptomatic, had hoped to arrive in Melbourne at a later date, but could not come to an agreement over quarantine, despite constructive talks with tournament director Craig Tiley.

