Paula Badosa tests positive for coronavirus while tennis umpire Carlos Bernardes is admitted to hospital

Spain's Paula Badosa tested positive for coronavirus during quarantine in Australia

Paula Badosa has become the first player entered for next month's Australian Open to confirm a positive coronavirus test while in quarantine in Melbourne, with the Spaniard saying that she had symptoms.

Badosa, 23, arrived in Melbourne after playing in Abu Dhabi earlier this month and was on her seventh day in quarantine when she said her test came back positive.

The 23-year-old, ranked 67, is the first player to be named as an active case a week after more than 1,000 people connected to the Australian Open began to arrive in the country.

In a social media post, Badosa wrote: "I have some bad news. Today I received a positive Covid-19 test result. I'm feeling unwell and have some symptoms, but I'll try to recover as soon as possible listening to the doctors.

"I've been taken to a health hotel to self isolate and be monitored. Thanks for your support. We'll be back stronger."

In response, the Spanish tennis federation (RFET) have called for a relaxation of the tightest restrictions affecting two of its players.

Qualifiers Mario Vilella Martinez and 17-year-old Carlos Alcaraz are among the 72 players who are confined to their rooms for 14 days following a positive test on their flight to Australia. Other players who arrived on different flights are also isolating but are permitted to leave their hotel rooms for five hours a day to train.

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz is amongst the 72 players in quarantine

In a statement, the RFET said players were not aware of the possibility they would have to undertake a strict quarantine without the daily breaks for training that had been negotiated, something that has been categorically denied by tournament director Craig Tiley.

The statement read: "It is clear that these two players will not be able to compete on equal terms with the rest of the players. And it is not only a competitive problem of this first grand slam. The issue is that their season could be severely damaged by a 14-day lockdown.

"The affected tennis players are elite athletes who need to stay active to be able to perform and not to get injured. Not to mention the psychological damage that affects the athlete in a sport in which the mental facet is so demanding.

"For all these reasons, from the RFET we ask Tennis Australia to try to solve the problem of the most affected tennis players."

On Wednesday, local officials reported that a total of 10 people who travelled to Australia for the tournament had tested positive, but some of those were likely to be viral shedding, where someone who has previously had the virus still has it in their system but is no longer contagious.

The strict protocols have taken a toll on several frustrated players who have complained in recent days but South Africa's Kevin Anderson has appealed to them to show more respect for the local community's fight against the pandemic.

Bernardes recovering from reported heart attack

Carlos Bernardes is recovering after being taken to hospital on Wednesday

Tennis umpire Carlos Bernardes was recovering well after being admitted to hospital while in quarantine in Melbourne.

The ATP Tour said Bernardes' illness was not related to coronavirus while local media outlets reported the Brazilian umpire had suffered a heart attack.

"Following admittance to hospital (non-COVID related) on Wednesday in Melbourne, we are pleased to report that ATP Umpire Carlos Bernardes is recovering well," the Tour said on Twitter.

Carlos passes on his gratitude for all the well wishes he's received, and we wish him all the best for a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/UF9f0aweIZ — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 21, 2021

"Carlos passes on his gratitude for all the well wishes he's received, and we wish him all the best for a full recovery."

An ATP Tour official since 1990, Bernardes took charge of the 2006 and 2008 US Open men's finals as well as the 2011 Wimbledon men's title decider.

